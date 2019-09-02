Kenya: Mega-mergers face pushback from shareholders and activists

UK fund AgDevCo invests €8.7m in Côte d’Ivoire’s DekelOil
The British fund AgDevCo will invest €8.7-million in DekelOil, one of the leading palm oil companies in Côte d'Ivoire.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Monday, 2 September 2019 15:09
Three of the most significant mergers in Kenya’s history are facing significant challenges from legislators, shareholders, and activists.
On Tuesday 27 August, the communications authority suspended the planned merger between Telkom Kenya and Airtel Kenya, which would have built a formidable competitor to telco behemoth Safaricom.
One key problem is that Telkom Kenya has a government stake, which makes any attempt to change its ownership a public matter. As a former state company, it holds significant physical assets, some of which it has put on sale.
“The commission is investigating an allegation of misappropriation of public funds in the process of recapitalisation and restructuring the balance sheet of Telkom Kenya Limited in the year 2012 and the current merger of Telkom Kenya with Airtel Kenya,” Twalib Mbarak wrote in the letter to Communications Authority seen by Business Daily.
Free download
Top 500 african companies 2018
A glimmer of hope
Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 500 companies from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
Another big merger, between CBA and NIC banks, is the subject of a court case because of a more than Shs. 350 million tax waiver on stamp duty.
The tax waiver is a particularly emotive issue because of who owns the two banks.
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family, one of the richest in Kenya, holds a 24.92 percent stake in CBA, while the family of Philip Ndegwa, Central Bank Governor between 1982 and 1988 owns a 25 percent stake in NIC Bank.
The third major acquisition, where KCB Group will fully acquire struggling government lender National Bank, has attracted opposition from the latter’s shareholders as well as legislators.
Interestingly, a parliamentary committee recommended in early August that the two bank’s primary shareholders reject the acquisition and find other ways to fund the National Bank of Kenya.
In the committees’ view, NBK was actually the stronger bank with its 86 branches and 40.4% liquidity ratios. “The offer given by KBC does not reflect the fair value of NBK,” the Finance and National Planning Committee’s report said.
During the release of KCB Group’s half year results, CEO Joshua Oigara said that the Imperial Bank and National Bank acquisitions will go on “despite the ongoing restriction.”
It looks like this one will go through:
Press release: Acquisition of National Bank of Kenya Limited by KCB Group PLC. pic.twitter.com/d6r3r5HbtM
— Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) September 2, 2019
Why all these matter:
For market watchers, the ongoing mergers and acquisitions are a live experiment of the strength of Kenya’s corporate giants to handle such transactions, and of the legal system to regulate and facilitate them.
South Africa still has the chance to avoid a Moody’s downgrade if progress made at state electricity utility Eskom continues, says Hippolyte Fofack, chief economist at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.