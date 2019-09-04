Prosus investors must understand Tencent’s uphill struggle

Nigeria’s Central Bank move complicates life for First Bank
The legendary status of Tencent as an investment within the portfolio of the South African holding company Naspers risks blindsiding investors considering exposure through the listing of the stake in Amsterdam.
Tencent is the main asset in the Prosus unit, which Naspers says will be valued at about $100bn when it’s listed in Amsterdam on September 11.
But the fact that there is widespread positive analyst consensus on Tencent shares does not make them a slam-dunk buy, argue Rickin Thakrar and Arun George at Global Equity Research in London in two pieces of research published on Smart Karma in May.
Tencent relies on investing in high-user businesses to drive revenue growth for its value-added services, cloud and payments services, Global Equity Research says.
The result is that most forecasts underestimate the growth dependency of Tencent’s gaming and social media businesses on its venture capital arm and drastically understate the capital expenditure required to sustain growth.
The investment-heavy business model combines with slowing growth prospects for Tencent in China.
The Prosus listing is set to “go well”, and investors in Naspers are likely to benefit as, over time, it will reduce the discount to net assets at which the shares trade, argues Peter Takaendesa, an analyst at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town.
Bottom Line: Naspers investors are likely to benefit from the Prosus listing – but new investors need to understand that the best of the Tencent growth story is already over.
