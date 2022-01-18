DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

mobilising domestic revenue

Ghana turns to domestic taxes to finance development over money market woes

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 16:05

A man holds Ghana's cedi notes in Accra
A man holds Ghana's cedi notes in Accra. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Limited access to the international money market has forced managers of Ghana's economy to look inwards for much needed revenue to finance its development. Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta now says raising money from domestic taxes is the way to go.

The hard part: finding ways to convince millions of untaxed people in Ghana to contribute to the national kitty.

Only 8.2% of working Ghanaians pay income tax according to Ofori-Atta, who is developing ‘burden sharing’ strategies to pull the rest in.

“Only 2,364,348 are bearing the burden of the entire population as taxpayers as of August 2021. This is a trend that needs to be addressed to build a more equitable society,” the finance minister said while presenting the 2022 budget to parliament in December.

The low tax-to-GDP ratio of the country makes it hard to finance the country’s developmental agenda.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business