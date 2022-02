This strong acceleration is due to the surge in world prices for two minerals produced in the DRC, namely copper (+40% from November 2020 to November 2021) and cobalt (+80%).

Chinese buyers have also resumed purchasing these two minerals. The reserves of the Banque Centrale du Congo (BCC) jumped from $800m in 2020 to $3.3bn in mid-October 2021, thanks in particular to the IMF allocating $1.4bn worth of special drawing rights.

Increased transparency