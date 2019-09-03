UK universities must act on African slavery as Aberdeen admits it benefited

Libya: the water war
Tripoli is thirsty. Valves are increasingly running empty and load shedding is increasing. The cuts highlight the territorial fragmentation of the country.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 11:23
The move by Glasgow University to make reparations for the donations it derived from the slave trade puts the onus on other UK universities to establish whether they too were beneficiaries.
After examining its historical donor lists, Glasgow found that some of those who contributed in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries had links with the slave trade.
As a result, Glasgow will spend £20m over 20 years on the Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research.
There’s no sign of African countries getting any reparations from UK universities just yet.
The Africa Report carried out a straw poll of 11 universities in the UK: Aberdeen, Aberystwyth, Birmingham, Bristol, Durham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, St. Andrews. Two simple questions were asked:
Aberdeen acknowledged that it did benefit from slavery: “The University of Aberdeen acknowledges that it does retain some current financial benefit from wealth related to historic slavery,” a spokesman said. “We have investigated the financial endowments made to the university before 1900 in order to identify the extent to which its wealth may derive from historic slavery. Further research is required to provide a complete picture.”
Aberystwyth also gave a clear answer: research has found no indication that historical funding was derived from proceeds from the slave trade.
Edinburgh and Liverpool provided details of existing slavery education projects in which they are involved – but did not give a clear answer to either of the two questions asked.
Three of the universities contacted, Birmingham, Durham and Sheffield, did not respond by the deadline.
Leeds, which was founded in 1904, says it can trace substantial donations back to the 1930s, but is not aware of the university benefiting from any significant money gained directly from slavery. Leeds, a spokesman said, has a “relatively short history, which does not date back to the era of slavery.”
Likewise, Liverpool said it does not believe that major donations to the university since its foundation in 1881 were derived directly from the slave trade. “The University of Liverpool was founded in 1881, nearly 50 years after Parliament passed legislation to abolish slavery throughout the British Empire, and 16 years after the passing of the 13th Amendment in the US.”
Such use of the historical dateline does not resolve matters. The financial gains from slavery, after all, outlasted the practice itself.
Bristol and Manchester provided more realistic answers than Liverpool and Leeds.
Bottom Line: While Glasgow has shown the way, more work is needed for UK universities to establish how far they benefited from the slave trade.
Thomas Whitehouse, a student at Bristol University, contributed to this report.
A hearing for Erick Kabendera in a Dar es Salaam court was postponed once again on 30 August with the state prosecutor citing that more time was needed for their investigation into charges against the Tanzanian journalist.
Attacked from all sides by his successor, the former Angolan head of state José Eduardo dos Santos has had a hard time living through the fall of his family empire. But his heirs did not admit defeat so readily.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.