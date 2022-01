Former President Jacob Zuma still has considerable support in the party, and although he is unlikely to run for a third term as party president, he is the figurehead for a ‘Radical Economic Transformation (RET)’ group campaigning to oust Ramaphosa.

They are accusing him of neglecting to implement party decisions, such as changing the constitution to enable the expropriation of land without compensation – this was not passed, as opposition parties did not support it in parliament– and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank.

A number in this lobby, including suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, are also facing corruption charges and accuse Ramaphosa of targeting them.