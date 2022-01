39-year-old Patrick Muyaya is one of the youngest faces in the Congolese government. Appointed communication minister on 12 April 2021, he is the spokesperson for the team led by Prime Minister Sama Lukonde Kyenge. He is also the youngest minister to hold this position since Didier Mumengi in 1998.

The man who has made ‘changing the narrative’ around the DRC his main slogan has a lot to do. This elected member of the Parti Lumumbiste Unifié (Palu) has represented the Kinshasa province since 2011 – at the time, he was the youngest member of the National Assembly. From the state of siege to the Ugandan intervention in the east and preparing for the next presidential election, he now has the task of defending the activities of the first government of the Union Sacrée, Felix Tshisekedi’s new coalition.