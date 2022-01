According to our information, the plane carrying Alpha Condé, a Gulfstream G-IV, took off from Ahmed Sekou Touré International Airport in the early afternoon of 17 January. The deposed head of state was accompanied by his doctor, Dr. Kaba, and two bodyguards.

On 31 December 2021, Mamadi Doumbouya, president of Guinea’s transitional government, had announced that he would allow Condé to leave the country to undergo medical examinations “for a period of one month”, unless doctors advised otherwise. Since the 5 September putsch, his release has been one of Ecowas’ main demands and a source of tension with the ruling junta.