Ruto’s presidential bid garnered momentum in 2021 following the unveiling of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

However, Ruto faces several hurdles that could make or break his historical run, a defining moment for Kenyan politics.

On the road with William Ruto

In 2021, Ruto traversed the country popularising the UDA, which made him the most discussed politician in Kenya. A poll by TIFA Research in November 2021 showed that Ruto was the most preferred presidential candidate at 38% followed by Raila Odinga at 23%.