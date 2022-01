The people who would try to avoid their bills, he says, were often wealthy. They would not pay for their consumption because it seemed easy and they thought they would never get caught. “They had been doing it for years and no one ever knocked on their door before.”

The widespread cheating meant that electricity distribution companies were “haemorrhaging cash,” Woli says. Part of his job was to work out which areas were cheating and which were not, with Ikeja then diverting electricity to the paying areas. Some people even tried to bribe Woli when he showed up. “Let’s pretend this never happened,” he remembers being told.