On 8 January 2022, when Senator Mithika Linturi spoke at a rally in Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard, he said: “We want to be in power, hence people of Uasin Gishu don’t play around. You must remove all madoadoa (spots) that you have here. We cannot be supporting William [Ruto] in Mount Kenya and Meru yet there are people here who are not joining his team. Are you ready to remove them?”

The remarks drew backlash with calls for his arrest and prosecution. “Utterance attributed to Senator Mithika Linturi in Eldoret is a serious assault to the peace and harmony to communities in Rift Valley. To profile persons on the basis of political or ethnic orientation is regrettable. The right to live, work or invest in any part of the country is not a favour from politicians, but a constitutional right,” said Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

It is unfortunate that the word madoadoa has re-emerged in Uasin Gishu. I went through a traumatic experience that I wouldn’t wish any Kenyan to undergo.

The incident, which clouded the campaign rally, saw Ruto apologise and urge his team to desist from making inciting statements. “Every member of UDA must be careful about what they say because we are a national party that unites the entire nation,” Ruto said.

Makau Mutua, a law professor based in the US, warns that Kenya’s electoral season has entered a dangerous phase. “Law enforcement agencies and the court must – without exception – hold fully accountable those who spew hate in violation of the constitution and the law.”