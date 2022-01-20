“Crypto is the worst way you can commit fraud,” says Binance Africa director Emmanuel Babalola

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, trading $76bn daily according to CryptoCompare.

Now, Binance director for Africa Emmanuel Babalola says that 2022 is the year for “taking crypto mainstream”.

To do that, Binance will have to face down a range of skeptics: from those who see it as a way to commit fraud or avoid tax, central banks that are concerned about unregulated capital flight and policy-makers who are increasingly worried about the impact of currencies like Bitcoin on the environment.

Others argue crypto is already mainstream on the continent.