In line with this, Netflix started with the South African original crime series Queen Sono in February 2020, and Blood & Water in May 2020. The platform’s first original Nigerian series, King of Boys: The Return of The King (which grew out of the Kemi Adetiba feature film King of Boys) came out in August 2021. Nigerian content is doing well for Netflix, with Amina the first film from the country to hit the Netflix global top 10.