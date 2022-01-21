US threatens new sanctions in meeting with Sudanese junta

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and David Satterfield, the new special envoy for the Horn of Africa, also warned that Washington won’t restore frozen aid until political violence ends. Eight more democracy protesters were killed this week, bringing the death toll to at least 72 since the 25 October coup.

The pair met with the junta and democracy activists in Khartoum on Wednesday after first stopping by Saudi Arabia to rally support for UN efforts to install a new civilian-led government that can prepare for democratic elections.