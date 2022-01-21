DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Sudan coup

US threatens new sanctions in meeting with Sudanese junta

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Friday, 21 January 2022 03:10

People attend a rally against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan, 13 January 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The top US officials handling Sudan threatened the country’s military leaders with more sanctions this week if they don’t get the country’s democratic transition back on track.

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and David Satterfield, the new special envoy for the Horn of Africa, also warned that Washington won’t restore frozen aid until political violence ends. Eight more democracy protesters were killed this week, bringing the death toll to at least 72 since the 25 October coup.

The pair met with the junta and democracy activists in Khartoum on Wednesday after first stopping by Saudi Arabia to rally support for UN efforts to install a new civilian-led government that can prepare for democratic elections.

