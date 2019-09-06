Côte d’Ivoire: New government to prepare for elections

war footing

The government reshuffle in Côte d'Ivoire has bolstered the team around President Alassane Ouattara. The announcement was made on September 4.

Just thirteen months before the country’s next presidential election, Ouattara’s new executive is preparing for the campaign. The government reshuffle offers no major surprises.

In July, Ouattara announced plans to increase the size of his government from 36 to 41 members. He also raised the number of secretaries of state from 5 to 7.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly remains Prime Minister.

Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani replaces Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Moussa Dosso takes over Adjoumani’s former position as Minister of Animal and Fisheries Resources.

Former Transport Minister, Gaoussou Touré is back in government.

General Diomandé Vagondo vacates his position as the President’s Chief of Staff, becoming the Minister of Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Sidiki Diakité takes over as the new Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization.

Adama Koné becomes the Minister to the President of the Republic in charge of Economic and Financial Affairs.

Claude Isaac Dé is leaving the Ministry of the Digital Economy and Posts. He assumes the role of Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Major Projects.

Three Secretaries of State — Moussa Sanogo, Emmanuel Esmel Essis and Félix Anoblé — have become senior ministers.

The new secretariats of state in government include: the mayor of Didievi, Brice Kouassi; his deputy Belmonde Dogo; and Philippe Legré, the president of the Gbôklè regional council.

Looking ahead to 2020

“It is a political government fighting to prepare for the October 2020 elections. The President has appointed prominent figures who have influence in areas where the Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) is weak,” said one of his relatives.

The new government meets for the first time on Thursday, 5 September. The Head of State jets off to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for an official state visit.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.