China-Africa: Beijing’s new diplomacy on the continent

By Olivier Marbot
Posted on Thursday, 27 January 2022 08:25

China’s President Xi Jinping's speech at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac), Dakar, 29 November 2021. © Seyllou/AFP

The China-Africa summit in Dakar, which was held at the end of November 2021, marked the 20th anniversary of a partnership that both Beijing and the continent consider solid and indispensable, as the Covid-19 crisis has once again demonstrated.

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which is held every three years, ritually ends with a series of bilateral declarations in which Africans and Chinese, while renewing their wishes for continued friendship, outline their collaboration for the coming years.

Held just a few days after COP26 in Glasgow, the Dakar FOCAC focused on the fight against climate change. One of the four major texts adopted by all the participants deals precisely with this subject.

This four-page declaration is worth mentioning because it is a textbook case for anyone who wants to understand how the China-Africa relationship works, why it was formed in the first place, its objectives and the principles that underpin it.

