DRC: Alexis Kalinda and his ambitions for ‘made in Goma’ chocolate

The son of farmers, Alexis Kalinda has made a living from farming, mainly in the coffee industry. “I noticed that food shops were selling chocolate bars and I thought that there was room for improvement in that area,” he says. So he threw himself into the industry, with the idea of “making chocolate” from start to finish.

In Walikale, in his native North Kivu, he took over land that the Belgians had planted in 1950 and subsequently abandoned. He trained the region’s farmers in cocoa farming, helped them to form cooperatives and taught them good farming practices that don’t include pesticides. “[In order] to have a quality product and obtain organic certification for our cocoa and chocolate,” says the entrepreneur.

Exporting to Germany

In 2013, Kalinda conducted his first processing tests in the family kitchen in Goma. Analyses in the US confirmed that the beans were of good quality and encouraged him to embark on this adventure. He then created his company, the Lowa chocolate factory, named after the river that crosses the two Kivus and Maniema before flowing into the Congo River.