The next month is going to be critical for Governor Fayemi’s presidential ambitions. On 27 January the ruling All Progressives’ Congres holds its primary election to choose Fayemi’s successor as governor to contest in his state’s gubernatorial elections in June. If Fayemi’s chosen candidate gets the APC nomination, that will enhance his political clout. His next priority is to ensure that his candidate prevails against the contender for the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

Then on 26 February, the APC holds it national convention which will elect the party’s top office holders, agree a schedule to choose its presidential candidate and the voting system it will use. All three decisions will affect Fayemi’s chances and, of course, those of Bola Tinubu who announced his determination to run at the beginning.