South Africa: 10 things about Lindiwe Sisulu, presidential hopeful

Here are ten things you should know about her:

1. Bid for power

It appears that Lindiwe Sisulu is making a bid for the ANC’s presidency ahead of the party’s elective conference in December. After a failed bid in 2017, Sisulu started 2022 by having a diatribe published under her name against the Constitution and black judges. Open campaigning in the ANC is not allowed, but publishing this opinion, she has positioned herself as a challenger to incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president has been pressured by his lobbyists to fire her as minister after she accused him last week of “misrepresenting” her subsequent apology to him.

Sisulu has previously campaigned for Jacob Zuma – in 2007 and 2012 – and she has again positioned herself firmly in his camp. Her article appeared in the first week of this year, a couple of days after Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over part one of the report of the state capture inquiry to President Cyril Ramaphosa. A number of political leaders are mentioned in that report, but Zuma’s allies claim that the inquiry and criminal prosecutions have been used to neutralise them politically.

2. Mbeki’s spy boss

Sisulu was first appointed to cabinet in 2001 by Thabo Mbeki as minister of intelligence. She also served in the cabinets of Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa in the defence, public service and administration, human settlements, water and sanitation, and international relations portfolios. Before that, she worked closely with Nelson Mandela, who appointed her deputy minister of housing in 1996.