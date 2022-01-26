Algeria: M’henna Djebbar, the government’s ‘anti-subversion man’

The Direction Générale de la Lutte Contre la Subversion (DGLS), which was secretly set up in November 2021, is a new Algerian intelligence service dedicated to monitoring political activities. On 29 December, it was integrated into the High-Security Council and made public in the official journal.

The new team reports directly to the Presidency of the Republic. They receive orders from the security services coordinator and the president’s advisor. The DGLS is headed by General M’henna Djebbar, who was retired by former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and imprisoned by chief of staff Ahmed Gaïd Salah in October 2019.