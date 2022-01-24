Cameroon: What will happen to the stadiums after the AFCON?

The first whistle had not yet sounded on the Cameroonian lawns that the question was already raised, amplified by the dissemination on social networks of images of abandoned fields in Gabon while they had hosted the games of the CAN 2017. It also agitated several private companies that were active around the Cameroonian authorities, hoping to win contracts. This is particularly the case of the French legal consultancy GB2A, whose officials have landed in Yaounde, this January 20.

They intend to meet with the Cameroonian sports authorities to offer their services to draft a tripartite agreement between the professional football league, the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), now headed by Samuel Eto’o. Their idea? To set up a mixed economy company that would be entrusted with the maintenance and management of all the stadiums and training grounds that will be used for the CAN.