DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

ball rolling

Cameroon: What will happen to the stadiums after the AFCON?

In depth
This article is part of the dossier: Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Cameroon
Sponsored by SIKA

By Franck Foute
Posted on Monday, 24 January 2022 16:41

The Olembe stadium, in Yaounde, Cameroon
The Olembe stadium, in Yaounde, Cameroon. © MABOUP

Who will finance the maintenance of the stadiums once Cameroon's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over? Headed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the powerful secretary-general of the presidency, the task force in charge of organising the African Cup of Nations has sent Paul Biya to begin a project for the management of sports infrastructures once the competition is over.

The first whistle had not yet sounded on the Cameroonian lawns that the question was already raised, amplified by the dissemination on social networks of images of abandoned fields in Gabon while they had hosted the games of the CAN 2017. It also agitated several private companies that were active around the Cameroonian authorities, hoping to win contracts. This is particularly the case of the French legal consultancy GB2A, whose officials have landed in Yaounde, this January 20.

READ MORE AFCON: Cameroon's Patrick Mboma says 'The Indomitable Lions are a pleasure to watch!'

They intend to meet with the Cameroonian sports authorities to offer their services to draft a tripartite agreement between the professional football league, the Ministry of Sports and the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), now headed by Samuel Eto’o. Their idea? To set up a mixed economy company that would be entrusted with the maintenance and management of all the stadiums and training grounds that will be used for the CAN.

Also in this in Depth:
calendar of champions

AFCON Africa Cup of Nations: Results and Fixtures list

The full programme of all the matches for the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Plus all the scores. Updated daily.

wing man

AFCON: Can Samuel Chukwueze help Nigeria beat Egypt?

Nigeria faces Egypt and the mighty Mo Salah in today's clash in the Africa Cup of Nations at 5pm Cameroon time. But Nigeria are no slouches in attack themselves; forward Samuel Chukwueze has been in form for both Villarreal and Nigeria.

kick off

Africa Cup of Nations a chance for Biya to unite Cameroon

Cameroon has not hosted the Africa Cup of Nations since the 1972. Optimists hope the goodwill generated by the tournament can be used to foster national unity, with the south west of the country still mired in violence.

team talent

Africa Cup of Nations: Andre Onana, Sebastien Haller, Bamba Dieng… Six players to watch

Here are six particularly promising players to watch closely during the 2022 African Cup of Nations: André Onana (Cameroon), Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco).

Stuck in the middle

CAN: Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr is at the heart of a tug of war between Aliou Cissé and Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri, coach of the British club Watford, is still refusing to allow his Senegalese striker Ismaïla Sarr to play in the African Cup of Nations, which opens on 9 January in Cameroon. This attitude has been denounced by Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions de la Teranga", but also by several high-profile African football players, including Samuel Eto'o.

Twice delayed?

Football: Eto’o angered about possible delay of AFCON

As reports claiming that the AFCON will be postponed circulate, Samuel Eto'o has expressed his exasperation. The former international football star has just been elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation and says he will “devote all his energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”

wenger's world

Football: Should the African Cup of Nations be held every four years?

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) supports FIFA's plan to hold the World Cup every two years, which could affect - for better or worse - how often the African Cup of Nations takes place.

can i kick it?

Football: Cameroon starts countdown to Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Cameroon will be hosting the next Africa Cup of Nations, which is due to kick-off in January 2022.

goodbye blues

AFCON Côte d’Ivoire: Why Sebastien Haller preferred the Elephants to France

Sebastien Haller, the Franco-Ivorian striker from Ajax Amsterdam was eligible for selection for the French national team. But in 2020, he has chosen to wear the Ivorian jersey.

bring a friend

AFCON in Cameroon: Why the stadiums remain empty

The exceptional atmosphere of the opening match of the African Cup of Nations has died down and the host country is struggling to fill its stands. Several obstacles have dampened the enthusiasm of the fans...

from congo to cold bath

AFCON: Mali’s Adama Traoré – The TP Mazembe trampoline

Adama Traore of Mali, who now plays in Moldova, made his name during his long stay at TP Mazembe, from 2013 to 2018. The striker is also one of the big guns of his national team, which faces Mauritania on Sunday at the AFCON Africa Cup of Nations, held in Cameroon.

shot monster

AFCON Cameroon: Can Vincent Aboubakar be a star at home?

Cameroon's striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored both goals in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso (2-1), does not have the same aura as his illustrious predecessors Milla, Omam-Biyik, Mboma or Eto'o.

mountain climber

AFCON Ghana look to Partey after gloomy start

The national outcry at Ghana’s poor start, amplified by the 1-1 draw with Gabon on Friday night, has become entangled with a sense that the Black Stars' most expensive player, Thomas Partey, is once again failing to make the expected impact.

turning point?

AFCON Algeria in must-win match against Côte d’Ivoire

Algeria will have to win against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday in Douala if they want to extend their run in Cameroon, where they finished last in the group with just one point after two matches. If not, it will imitate the 1992 team, eliminated in the first round, two years after winning the CAN...

home advantage

AFCON: Cameroon’s Patrick Mboma says ‘The Indomitable Lions are a pleasure to watch!’

Former captain of the Indomitable Lions (56 caps, 33 goals) and two times winner of the CAN in 2000 and 2002, Patrick Mboma is following with interest the performance of his former team.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.