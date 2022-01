On 20 January, the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party held a committee meeting in Dodoma and selected Ackson to replace Ndugai, a well-known loyalist of the late President John Magufuli.

It is expected that Ackson will secure a landslide victory when the election for speaker is held on 1 February. CCM, Tanzania’s ruling party, controls the majority in parliament.

Who is Tulia Ackson Mwansasu?