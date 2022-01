More than a revelation, a confirmation. Within the Polisario Front’s ranks, cacophony reigns. On 15 and 16 January, Staffan de Mistura, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy to the Sahara, visited Tindouf. This trip only further sowed the seeds of discord.

On 14 January, the day before the UN envoy’s arrival in Tindouf, Sidi Mohamed Ammar, the Polisario Front’s representative to the UN and the Minurso’s coordinator, gave a press conference from the Boujdour refugee camp.