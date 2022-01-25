DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

target practise

Ethiopia’s drone wars: Iran, China and Turkey deliver the air power behind Abiy’s resurgence

By The Africa Report
Posted on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 07:21

A done identified by Planet and PAX at Bahir Dar air base in Ethiopia
A done identified by Planet and PAX at Bahir Dar air base in Ethiopia (credit: Planet and PAX)

Since August, Ethiopia’s military has assembled a diverse fleet of Iranian, Chinese and Turkish drones. It has proved pivotal to the fortunes of Abiy in the field, routing the TPLF at the battle of Gashena. Now, there are signs that these drones are being targeted at other insurgencies around the country.

On 10th January, during a call with US President Joe Biden, Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, discussed the possibility of ceasefire talks in his country’s civil war following the withdrawal of Tigray rebel forces to their northern home region in late December.

The same day people, a drone strike hit a flour mill near the town of Mai Tsebri in western Tigray, killing at least 17 people. Days earlier a separate air attack left 59 civilians dead when it hit a camp for displaced people near Dedebit, another town in Tigray.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics