Why the Ghana government’s key decisions are making it unpopular

By Kent Mensah
Posted on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 07:33

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland,
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has won two elections on promises to modernise the economy and create jobs. Yet after five years in power some unpopular decisions are haunting the 77-year-old leader and could cloud his legacy when he leaves the presidency.

Here are five of those decisions:

1. Building a national cathedral in Accra

With the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with high fuel prices pushing up the cost of living, President Akufo-Addo remains determined to go ahead with his project to build a national cathedral at an estimated cost of $200 million.

Despite the public uproar against the project which is using public land and in the face of poor state healthcare and lack of infrastructure for schools, an advisory board has launched a campaign asking Ghanaians to make a voluntary donation of $16 a month to help finish the cathedral.

