Why the Ghana government’s key decisions are making it unpopular

Here are five of those decisions:

1. Building a national cathedral in Accra

With the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with high fuel prices pushing up the cost of living, President Akufo-Addo remains determined to go ahead with his project to build a national cathedral at an estimated cost of $200 million.

Despite the public uproar against the project which is using public land and in the face of poor state healthcare and lack of infrastructure for schools, an advisory board has launched a campaign asking Ghanaians to make a voluntary donation of $16 a month to help finish the cathedral.