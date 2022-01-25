Undervalued Nigerian producers set to benefit as oil-price outlook strengthens

Rencap has increased its oil forecast from $65 per barrel in 2022 and $60 for 2023, to $80 for both years to take account of higher average predictions in the market, it said in a note on January 20. “The main positive surprise from the revision to oil is what this does for an unloved market like Nigeria,” the piece says.
Based on Rencap’s real effective exchange rate (REER) model developed by Yvonne Mhango, oil at $80 implies the naira at 465 against the dollar, close to its average rate of 473 since 2004, the research says.
This would trigger a current-account surplus and more than offset the shortage of domestic savings caused by demographic factors, the research argues.