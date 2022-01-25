Burkina Faso: Kaboré, A chronicle of a coup foretold

“I am very happy with the victory of my friend Roch. We are very close, and our destinies, strangely enough, have overlapped. We were prime ministers and then presidents of the National Assembly at the same time. And now he is joining the siblings…”.

Did the late Ibrahim Boubacar Keita imagine, when he uttered these words the day after the election of Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, in November 2015, that their twin trajectories, from the banks of the river Seine in Paris, where their political culture was shaped, particularly within the famous ‘Black African Students Federation in France’ (in French: Fédération des étudiants d’Afrique noire en France, abbreviated FEANF), to the presidential palaces they conquered, would emulate each other even to their respective falls, triggered by the military?

The epidemic of coups d’état continues, mainly affecting West Africa. It is the sixth in just one and a half years. A first in two decades. Twice in Mali, in Chad, in Guinea, in Sudan and now in Burkina.