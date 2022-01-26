AFCON: Ibrahim Sangaré tipped to push Côte d’Ivoire to victory

AFCON Africa Cup of Nations: Results and Fixtures list
The full programme of all the matches for the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, which takes place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Plus all the scores. Updated daily.
Barrister specialising in refugee and immigration law at Garden Court Chambers in London. Former special correspondent for The Africa Report.
With Ghana, Algeria and Nigeria all out of the tournament, and Senegal having stuttered unconvincingly in the group phase, Côte D’Ivoire seemed to be the most balanced of the bigger teams initially tipped to succeed. Much of that has to do with the midfield mix offered by Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri and – the least experienced of the trio – Ibrahim Sangaré.
The 24-year-old midfielder offers physicality in his defensive cover and an attacking threat in coach Patrice Beaumelle’s favoured 4-3-3. That unique combination of power and finesse, grit and ambition, allied to his 6ft 3in height and dribbling ability, has placed him at the heart of the Côte d’Ivoire team after an excellent performance this season for his club PSV Eindhoven.
Sangaré’s thumping header in the 3-1 win over Algeria last Thursday at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was an emphatic reminder of his qualities in the opposition box. He also set up Nicolas Pepe’s finish in the 2-2 draw with Sierra Leone, opening up his body to play a perfectly weighted first-time pass.
Going in the other direction, he has a lot of responsibility to drop into the right-back zone when needed. On the much-criticised Douala pitch, which cut up badly, Sangaré’s consistency came to the fore.
Ligue 1 fans will not be surprised. Sangaré was picked out at 18 for a move to France and excelled in 2017/2018 as Toulouse successfully avoided relegation before his transfer to the Netherlands in 2020. He is now being tipped for the English Premier League. “I don’t want it to go to his head too much,” said his former manager at Toulouse, Alain Casanova, “but he is one of the best I’ve seen.”
Les Elephants can feel a little aggrieved at having topped Group E only to be rewarded with a difficult Group 16 opponent in the form of Egypt. Côte d’Ivoire remains narrow favourites to advance, but vulnerabilities may reemerge. For all the recent progress, the team came into AFCON on the back of a failed World Cup qualification campaign, losing to Cameroon in November.
Although he has only made 20 appearances for his country, Sangaré also knows the pain of AFCON defeat, having started in the quarter final penalty shoot-out loss to Algeria in 2019. While the formidable attacking threat provided by Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Sébastien Haller may attract the headlines, there will be a man behind them looking to drive his country to victory.
Here are six particularly promising players to watch closely during the 2022 African Cup of Nations: André Onana (Cameroon), Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Bamba Dieng (Senegal), Saïd Benrahma (Algeria), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco).
Claudio Ranieri, coach of the British club Watford, is still refusing to allow his Senegalese striker Ismaïla Sarr to play in the African Cup of Nations, which opens on 9 January in Cameroon. This attitude has been denounced by Aliou Cissé, the coach of the "Lions de la Teranga", but also by several high-profile African football players, including Samuel Eto'o.
As reports claiming that the AFCON will be postponed circulate, Samuel Eto'o has expressed his exasperation. The former international football star has just been elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation and says he will “devote all his energy to ensuring that this African Cup of Nations is held.”
Adama Traore of Mali, who now plays in Moldova, made his name during his long stay at TP Mazembe, from 2013 to 2018. The striker is also one of the big guns of his national team, which faces Mauritania on Sunday at the AFCON Africa Cup of Nations, held in Cameroon.
Cameroon's striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored both goals in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso (2-1), does not have the same aura as his illustrious predecessors Milla, Omam-Biyik, Mboma or Eto'o.
The national outcry at Ghana’s poor start, amplified by the 1-1 draw with Gabon on Friday night, has become entangled with a sense that the Black Stars' most expensive player, Thomas Partey, is once again failing to make the expected impact.
Algeria will have to win against Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday in Douala if they want to extend their run in Cameroon, where they finished last in the group with just one point after two matches. If not, it will imitate the 1992 team, eliminated in the first round, two years after winning the CAN...
Who will finance the maintenance of the stadiums once Cameroon's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is over? Headed by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the powerful secretary-general of the presidency, the task force in charge of organising the African Cup of Nations has sent Paul Biya to begin a project for the management of sports infrastructures once the competition is over.
