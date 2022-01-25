At around 17:30 GMT, the military putschists confirmed that President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré had been overthrown. This declaration, signed by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, “president of the Mouvement Patriotique pour la Sauvegarde et la Restauration [MPSR]” was read out on the Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina (RTB).
Burkina Faso: President Kaboré ousted, Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba takes power
According to a communiqué read by the military on national radio and television, Burkina Faso’s President Roch Kaboré was deposed on 24 January. A party known as the ‘Mouvement Patriotique pour la Sauvegarde et la Restauration’ has announced that it will be taking over the country.