Burkina Faso: President Kaboré ousted, Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba takes power

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 14:43

Roch Marc Christian Kaboré in October 2019. © Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Sipa USA/SIPA

According to a communiqué read by the military on national radio and television, Burkina Faso’s President Roch Kaboré was deposed on 24 January. A party known as the ‘Mouvement Patriotique pour la Sauvegarde et la Restauration’ has announced that it will be taking over the country.

At around 17:30 GMT, the military putschists confirmed that President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré had been overthrown. This declaration, signed by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, “president of the Mouvement Patriotique pour la Sauvegarde et la Restauration [MPSR]” was read out on the Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina (RTB).

