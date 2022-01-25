DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Import woes

Uganda: Why Uganda’s fuel crisis hasn’t caused major political and economic problems

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 15:10

Traffic flows under the surveillance closed-circuit television camera system along Hoima road in Kampala, Uganda 14 August 2019. REUTERS/James Akrena

Uganda was hit by fuel crisis caused by Covid testing requirements for truck drivers who deliver fuel to Kampala through Kenya's Malaba border and a breakdown of a Uganda Revenue Authority scanner at the border post. But it has not caused political and economic consequences, experts say.

The crisis was at its worst between 14-18 January, when many petrol stations in Kampala and across the country ran out of fuel, leading to sharp rise in prices. In Kampala prices increased from $1.31 per litre to $2.14, while in many up country towns prices skyrocketed to $3.42.

