The crisis was at its worst between 14-18 January, when many petrol stations in Kampala and across the country ran out of fuel, leading to sharp rise in prices. In Kampala prices increased from $1.31 per litre to $2.14, while in many up country towns prices skyrocketed to $3.42.
Uganda: Why Uganda’s fuel crisis hasn’t caused major political and economic problems
Uganda was hit by fuel crisis caused by Covid testing requirements for truck drivers who deliver fuel to Kampala through Kenya's Malaba border and a breakdown of a Uganda Revenue Authority scanner at the border post. But it has not caused political and economic consequences, experts say.