AFCON football stadium crush kills eight in Cameroon

Six people are reported to have been killed and dozens hurt in a crush outside a stadium hosting an Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon.
Video footage showed football fans struggling to get access to the Paul Biya stadium in a neighbourhood of the capital Yaounde. pic.twitter.com/a6WLbFZORj
Senegal: Oppositionist Ousmane Sonko celebrates his election victory in Ziguinchor
“It was a beautiful victory.” On 23 January, a triumphant Ousmane Sonko walked the streets of Ziguinchor, even before the official results ... of Senegal’s municipal and departmental elections had been announced.