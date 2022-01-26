Will Nigerian unions heed calls to suspend the fuel subsidy strike?

In December 2021, the two organisations announced nationwide protests against the increase of petrol pump prices.

Although the federal government seems to be reversing, or at least postponing, the plans to remove fuel subsidy, the trade unions appear to want to flex their political muscles.

The NLC announced through their Twitter account (last used in June 2021 in speaking out against the governor of Kaduna) that the protests will go on as planned.

READ MORE Undervalued Nigerian producers set to benefit as oil-price outlook strengthens

What is the government’s new plan?

Urging the NLC and TUC to call off the protests, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said that the federal government was reconsidering the removal of the subsidy.

However, he highlighted that: “The position of everyone in the government today is that admittedly, subsidy administration and management are flawed because of so many reasons … the burden is huge … there is a need at one point to do away with the subsidy … [but] sufficient planning needs to be done.”

PRESS STATEMENT Subsidy removal: Lawan urges NLC, TUC to shelve planned protests, says plan ‘unnecessary’ …As FG moves to suspend removal of fuel subsidy pic.twitter.com/rJzJBlcfnM — President of the Senate (@SPNigeria) January 24, 2022

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, echoed the sentiment, saying that the government has postponed the removal of subsidy until further notice

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

“After the budget was passed, we had consultations with a number of stakeholders and it became clear that the timing was problematic”, says Ahmed, “We discovered that, practically, there is still heightened inflation and that the removal of subsidy would further worsen the situation and impose more difficulties on the citizenry.”

READ MORE Nigeria: Seplat and Ardova herald the new gas era

” post_title=””]

Analysts have previously been skeptical that the politically-sensitive issue of fuel subsidy removal would be tackled in a pre-election year.