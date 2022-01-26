Will Nigerian unions heed calls to suspend the fuel subsidy strike?

In December 2021, the two organisations announced nationwide protests against the increase of petrol pump prices.
Although the federal government seems to be reversing, or at least postponing, the plans to remove fuel subsidy, the trade unions appear to want to flex their political muscles.
The NLC announced through their Twitter account (last used in June 2021 in speaking out against the governor of Kaduna) that the protests will go on as planned.
What is the government’s new plan?
Urging the NLC and TUC to call off the protests, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said that the federal government was reconsidering the removal of the subsidy.
However, he highlighted that: “The position of everyone in the government today is that admittedly, subsidy administration and management are flawed because of so many reasons … the burden is huge … there is a need at one point to do away with the subsidy … [but] sufficient planning needs to be done.”
PRESS STATEMENT
Subsidy removal: Lawan urges NLC, TUC to shelve planned protests, says plan ‘unnecessary’
…As FG moves to suspend removal of fuel subsidy pic.twitter.com/rJzJBlcfnM
— President of the Senate (@SPNigeria) January 24, 2022
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, echoed the sentiment, saying that the government has postponed the removal of subsidy until further notice
“After the budget was passed, we had consultations with a number of stakeholders and it became clear that the timing was problematic”, says Ahmed, “We discovered that, practically, there is still heightened inflation and that the removal of subsidy would further worsen the situation and impose more difficulties on the citizenry.”
Analysts have previously been skeptical that the politically-sensitive issue of fuel subsidy removal would be tackled in a pre-election year.
Understand Africa's tomorrow... today
We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.View subscription options