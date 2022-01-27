Kenya’s 2022 election: Kalonzo Musyoka limps to the ballot box

For a man who enjoyed the trappings of power just a decade ago, he has been repeatedly abandoned by his political allies.

On 23 January, Kalonzo’s chances of staging a credible presidential bid took a hit when two of his key allies – Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress, ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Forum for the Restoration of Democracy–Kenya) – ditched him for deputy president William Ruto. This is despite them having spent more than a year setting up the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) with Kalonzo and Gideon Moi (Kenya African National Union).