DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

Decision time

Kenya’s 2022 election: Kalonzo Musyoka limps to the ballot box

By Son Gatitu
Posted on Thursday, 27 January 2022 21:08

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance coalition, and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka attend their campaign rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka attend their campaign rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya’s former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka is at crossroads of his political career as the August presidential election fast approaches.

For a man who enjoyed the trappings of power just a decade ago, he has been repeatedly abandoned by his political allies.

On 23 January, Kalonzo’s chances of staging a credible presidential bid took a hit when two of his key allies – Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress, ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Forum for the Restoration of Democracy–Kenya) – ditched him for deputy president William Ruto. This is despite them having spent more than a year setting up the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) with Kalonzo and Gideon Moi (Kenya African National Union).

READ MORE Kenya's newest political alliance hits a rough patch

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

1st-time novelist wins big

Osvalde Lewat wins the Pan-African Literature Prize with ‘Les Aquatiques’

In her first novel, the documentary filmmaker and photographer Osvalde Lewat attacks social conventions. The Pan-African Literature prize - newly ... created by the DRC’s President and the African Union’s Chairperson Félix Tshisekedi, and accompanied by $30,000 – will be awarded to her in February in Addis Ababa at the next African Union heads of state summit. I had a chance to meet her shortly before she will receive this award.