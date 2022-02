In a report released on 18 January, the human rights defenders expressed concern that, unless the Kenyan government takes urgent and concrete measures, the sexual and gender-based violence that characterised past elections will likely be repeated in 2022.

According to testimonies collected during their investigations, sexual violence including gang rape and forced male circumcision was used as a political weapon during the 2007 and 2017 elections, particularly in Kisumu, Vihiga and Migori.