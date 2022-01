On 24 January, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance – led by Nelson Chamisa – rebranded to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The charismatic opposition leader was left with no choice after the rival MDC-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) – led by Douglas Mwonzora – worked with the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) to destabilise the main opposition party.

By rebranding, Chamisa has avoided the voter confusion that was being pushed by their rivals in the MDC-T.

Under the new CCC banner, Chamisa and his allies will participate in the by-elections on 26 March this year and the general polls in 2023. He has adopted yellow as the party colour and dropped the famous red.