Mamadi Doumbouya

More than four months after the Mamady Doumbouya-led 5 September coup, the exact list containing the members of the Comité National du Rassemblement pour le Développement (CNRD) – the first body that the transitional government established, as per the charter that came into force on 28 September – has still not been revealed. All we know is that it is ‘composed of members of the defence and security forces’.