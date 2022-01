The new regime “will want to be seen as business friendly,” Red Rock Resources chairman and CEO Andrew Bell tells The Africa Report. The new regime “appears to be patriotically minded” and the purpose of the coup “may be more effective governance”, he says.

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Kaboré was deposed on January 24. A declaration signed by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba said that the ‘Mouvement Patriotique pour la Sauvegarde et la Restauration’ is taking over the country. Kaboré was deposed after becoming vulnerable to a military which had regularly targeted by jihadist groups in the country.