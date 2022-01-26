Nigeria 2023: Who will succeed President Buhari?

We are breathing the last gasps of his second term in office; the old order is dying and the new cannot be born, with a multitude of morbid symptoms likely to emerge over the next 12 months in the run-up to the 2023 presidential poll.

So who will star as the rival children eager to inherit the formidable Buhari’s 12-million-strong vote bank in the north?

Various northern chieftains from both parties are hoping to emulate him, from former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and former speaker of the house of representatives Aminu Tambuwal of the opposition People’s Democratic Party to Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.