Senegal: The heir apparent, Karim Wade

Senegal’s former President Abdoulaye Wade has chosen his son, Karim Wade as the new strongman of the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS).
The decision goes against the advice of many of the party’s senior leaders. Will the party survive?
58-year-old Karim Wade has been appointed deputy general secretary of the PDS in charge of “organizing, modernizing and developing political strategies”. It’s seen as a major promotion for the man who’s sarcastically referred to as the “Crown Prince”. He has lived in exile in Qatar since 2016.
Wade’s surprise appointment has drawn battle lines within the party. Three senior politicians have refused to join the new national secretariat:
The party’s former number two, Oumar Sarr fell out of favour after ignoring his boss’ advice to avoid taking part in Macky Sall’s national dialogue at the end of May.
The four politicians, who set up the ‘Alliance Suqali Soppi’, held a press conference on 23 August in Dakar to explain their decision. They claim to be part of the PDS, swearing respect and loyalty to “brother national secretary general”, Abdoulaye Wade. But their comments are far more critical of his son.
Abdoulaye Wade’s lawyer, and his fellow rebels, believe his son is manipulating him to get the party back.
More anonymous criticisms have resurfaced in the aftermath of the last presidential election. They also accuse Karim, nicknamed the “Minister of Heaven and Earth”, of controlling his father.
In the Wade family, Oumar Sarr and his fellow rebels are accused of “trying to take over the PDS and sell it to Macky Sall”.
The renewed tensions around Karim’s role is nothing more than a storm in a teacup, according to “loyalists”. They don’t dispute the mid-August reshuffle.
However, like the TER Dakar-Diamniadio railway, the PDS remains under construction.
The PDS has been unable to avoid an internal debate, and changes at its head. The yellow-and-blue party ran a failed presidential election, did not present any candidates for the first time since its founding, and is crisis after Oumar Sarr participated in the national dialogue.
Officially, the reorganization of the party’s National Executive Secretariat is in response to the need to modernize the PDS; to adapt it to the new political scene; and prepare it for a return to power in 2024. The new organizational chart also opens up the party to young people and women. The party also claims it has adopted a more collective approach to governance – an admission of Wade’s dominant influence over the party until now.
There are now 11 Deputy Secretary Generals, running various areas of the party. Karim only appears in third place on the party’s list, after his father and Bara Gaye, but there’s little doubt that the former prisoner is the captain of the new team.
For his supporters, Karim is the party’s only logical choice after running as a candidate for the last presidential election.
Karim’s notoriety grew after he was sentenced to prison (2013 to 2016). His supporters were highly critical of the trial, allowing Karim to cultivate his image as an ‘oppressed opponent’.
Karim’s supporters face a major hurdle: Their mentor has been absent from Senegal for more than three years, and he never kept his promise to return before the election.
Although the president has officially pardoned Karim, he’s still subject to a fine of nearly €200m. If he returns to Dakar without paying the fine, he will be sent to prison.
Karim Wade’s absence is all the more noticeable because of his silence since moving to Doha. His views are expressed only through a few rare communiqués. There are no recent interviews, or pictures of him in the press. It’s enough to feed all kinds of rumours.
According to Karim’s relatives, the 7,000 kilometres that separate Doha from Dakar don’t affect his “daily” involvement in the affairs of the PDS. They believe he devotes a good part of his day to handling phone calls and video conferences, and replying to WhatsApp messages from liberal leaders in Senegal.
Karim lives in a Doha residence provided by Amir Tamim ben Hamad al-Thani. He also takes care of his three daughters, and accompanies them on their extracurricular activities. Their mother, Karine, died of cancer in 2009.
Will he be able to catch up with his compatriots? He obviously intends to do so and does not hide his presidential ambitions. All that remains is to keep control of the PDS, to rebuild it as an electoral machine and, above all, to return to Senegal.
“He’ll come back eventually,” exclaims one of his supporters. He’s not going to stay in Qatar forever. “Probably not, but how much longer?” No one in his inner circle dares to give an answer anymore.
The party’s new organizational chart, unveiled in mid-August, is largely in favour of Karim Wade.
Two members of his father’s old guard were also pleased to see his takeover.
Members of other ‘Karimist movements’ are also joining the PDS, after years of supporting him from outside the party.
