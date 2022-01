On 25 January, hundreds of people flocked to Ouagadougou’s Place de la Nation to applaud the military putschists. Hundreds of people raised their fists and waved red flags as they made their way to the Place de la République, in the heart of Ouagadougou.

The crowd was cheering for one man, whose name was mentioned at around 5.30pm GMT on Monday, when a group of 14 soldiers stood in front of national television cameras to demand that President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré be removed from power.