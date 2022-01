The country’s ports have lagged behind African peers such as Lagos and Dar es Salaam. Cargo volumes were steadily falling even before the Covid-19 pandemic. A World Bank report in 2021 put the port of Cape Town at 347 out of 351 in terms of global container port performance, lower than any other on the continent.

All of South Africa’s container ports, including Durban, Gqeberha and Ngqura, were near the bottom of the World Bank ranking. Cargo ships entering Cape Town currently have to wait for up to 14 days to berth.

Key to hopes of progress in the overhaul of state-owned Transnet, which is a port landlord as well as having a monopoly on South Africa’s railway infrastructure and freight services. President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2021 announced Transnet reform in a bid to improve efficiency.