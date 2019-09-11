Kenya’s Equity Bank expansion in DRC may trigger more foreign interest

Pipelines and progress in East Africa’s multi-speed energy markets
Several East African countries, including Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, are laying the groundwork to join the ranks of oil-exporting countries.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 13:15
The move by Kenya’s Equity Bank to buy a controlling stake in Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) may be timed to perfection.
The bank said this week that it has reached a non-binding agreement to buy a controlling stake in BCDC, the oldest bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), for an undisclosed amount.
If concluded, the timing of the purchase with the DRC under the new leadership of President Felix Tshisekedi could turn out to be a “stroke of genius,” says Olivier Lumenganeso, an economist and banker in Kinshasa.
Tshisekedi is “changing the landscape,” for business in the DRC, Lumenganeso argues. Political tensions have “substantially decreased” and the environment for SMEs has improved.
The combined bank, which Lumenganeso expects to have close to $1bn in assets, won’t be able to catch up with DRC market leader Rawbank in terms of size, he says.
Reginald Kadzutu, project head for pensions, insurance and savings at Zamara Actuaries in Nairobi, agrees on the potential that the DRC offers. The country has the potential to become the “power house of Africa” if political and social stability can be achieved.
The DRC has “low financial inclusion ratios and a huge unbanked population,” Kadzutu says, with “a lot of arbitrage opportunities exist as regulation catches up.”
But if Equity tries to replicate the Kenyan model “they will find themselves in a big hole.”
Bottom Line: Execution and the political environment in the DRC will determine if Equity Bank’s vision becomes a reality.
The collapse of Tullow’s agreement worth $900m to sell a stake in the Lake Albert, Uganda project to Total and China’s CNOOC leaves the company needing to raise cash to keep its debt-reduction programme on track.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.