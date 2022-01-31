Ghana: Deadly mining accident sparks push to reform local industry

I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents. 1/4
— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 20, 2022
Burkina Faso: The secrets behind the coup against Kaboré
He knew that part of the army did not trust him. He was also aware of the increasingly persistent rumours of a coup d’état in the making. ... Therefore, when Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was informed at dawn on 23 January that gunfire was resounding at Camp Sangoulé Lamizana, he may have thought that – given what had happened to Mali’s Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Guinea's Alpha Condé – his turn had finally come.