Nigeria: ‘We’re in a post-ideology age – people just want what works,’ says Ekiti governor Fayemi

Osvalde Lewat wins the Pan-African Literature Prize with ‘Les Aquatiques’
In her first novel, the documentary filmmaker and photographer Osvalde Lewat attacks social conventions. The Pan-African Literature prize - newly ... created by the DRC’s President and the African Union’s Chairperson Félix Tshisekedi, and accompanied by $30,000 – will be awarded to her in February in Addis Ababa at the next African Union heads of state summit. I had a chance to meet her shortly before she will receive this award.