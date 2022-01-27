Nigeria: ‘We’re in a post-ideology age – people just want what works,’ says Ekiti governor Fayemi

By the standards of Nigeria’s political class, Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi, at 56 years old, is a stripling. Fayemi comes across simultaneously as one of the country’s most senior politicians and a rather cerebral comrade for the youth revolution.

“There is a sense in which something has shifted, not just at the political level but also at the societal level, that I would call the #EndSARS moment,” Fayemi tells The Africa Report, referring to the mass protests by young Nigerians against police brutality in 2020. “The future belongs to young people. They just need to be better organised to understand the power of their votes,” he adds.