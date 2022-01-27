DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast - Gates Foundation CEO: 'Stop stockpiling & deploy vaccines to Africa to avoid costly new variants'

tackling insecurity

Nigeria: ‘We’re in a post-ideology age – people just want what works,’ says Ekiti governor Fayemi

By Donu Kogbara, Patrick Smith
Posted on Thursday, 27 January 2022 18:04

Portrait of Kayode Fayemi, the Governor of Ekiti State at his residence in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday November 9, 2021. Photo by KC Nwakalor for TAR

The governor of Nigeria’s Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum talks to The Africa Report about the country’s security challenges, building democracy and the importance of devolution.

By the standards of Nigeria’s political class, Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi, at 56 years old, is a stripling. Fayemi comes across simultaneously as one of the country’s most senior politicians and a rather cerebral comrade for the youth revolution.

“There is a sense in which something has shifted, not just at the political level but also at the societal level, that I would call the #EndSARS moment,” Fayemi tells The Africa Report, referring to the mass protests by young Nigerians against police brutality in 2020. “The future belongs to young people. They just need to be better organised to understand the power of their votes,” he adds.

