Egypt: Ambitions to become a principle exporter of gas

Egypt’s massive Zohr gas field has turned the country into a gas exporter, and the Cairo government has been signing a raft of deals with neighbouring countries on supplies and infrastructure. Gas is due to be supplied to Lebanon for the first time in late 2021, and the Greek and Egyptian governments held talks about cooperation on gas projects in November.

Egypt is the fastest-growing Arab exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG): the country exported 63.6bn cubic feet of LNG in 2020 and relaunched operations at the mothballed Damietta plant after it was closed for eight years. But Egypt is still a small player, with LNG exports far behind its North African peer Algeria.