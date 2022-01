Quiet diplomacy is often said to be better than public posturing, but Washington has its own rules.

America’s constitutional right to petition the government has created an entire industry of lobbyists paid to provide access and advice, and foreign nations have long played the game. Keen to gain a negotiating edge, embassies are among the biggest clients for K Street, the downtown avenue that gives the Washington influence scene its name.

Access comes at a cost that’s not just measured in money, however, but also transparency. A 1930s-era disclosure law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, of FARA, requires lobbyists for foreign sovereign clients to tell the US Department of Justice just who they’re talking to, and why.

Those public filings are a treasure trove of information about attempts to influence Congress and the Joe Biden administration.

The Africa Report dove through dozens of them to compile a list of 10 African lobbying campaigns to watch in 2022.