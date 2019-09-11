South African politicians should shoulder their responsibilities in the anti-migrant crisis 

Ethiopia’s new year offers a chance to unite the country
As new year strikes in Ethiopia, a chance to reach for a different politics.
Posted on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 17:53
South African politicians must take some of the blame for a series of violent attacks on African migrants.
This week, Nigeria is making plans to send around 600 citizens back home for their protection.
While many in the international community call it ‘xenophobia’, local politicians seem to prefer the term ‘criminality’.
Their rhetoric around undocumented migrants leading to lawlessness in South Africa fuels the anger expressed by locals.
Days after the crisis began, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement, saying the attacks were totally unacceptable and “South Africa is home to all”. The leader of the opposition party – Economic Freedom Fighters – Julius Malema called for an end to the xenophobic attacks.
However, some senior members of the governing party – The African National Congress (ANC) – were not singing from the same hymnbook.
Other South African politicians seem to be using the riots to mask their own failings in government, while accumulating fresh political capital.
The leaders of many African countries are expressing their outrage. Some have even taken to Twitter to complain.
The recurring issue of xenophobia and attacks on African nationals remains very worrying. If nothing is done to stop it, it could negatively affect the image and standing of South Africa as one of the leading countries in Africa. It has to be stopped.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 9, 2019
As Nigeria recalled its ambassador from Pretoria, Zambia and Madagascar cancelled friendly football matches in South Africa. Nigerian musicians, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy, both cancelled their upcoming concerts.
BOTTOM LINE: South Africa, one of the continent’s most advanced economies is battling poverty, unemployment, and inequality. Underperforming politicians keen to retain power have latched onto the situation, offering populist statements and reductive rhetoric to avoid condemning the actions of those who could give them votes.
The death of Robert Mugabe in Singapore on the 6th of September, 2019, comes hardly two years since he was ousted in the 15 November 2017 coup, led by the very persons – namely, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga – in whom Mugabe had restored both his confidence and security.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.