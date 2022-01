The firm is planning to invest in a pharmaceutical manufacturer that operates in seven countries in sub-Saharan Africa and supplies 20 countries on the continent, Cherif says from Tunis. The investment will be used to help build a manufacturing plant in East Africa, he says. BluePeak is also carrying out due diligence for an investment in a sub-Saharan African telecoms services company, Cherif adds.

The fund, set up in 2019, sees potential in private debt as a way to finance small, family-owned African businesses reluctant to give up control by selling equity. The fund reached a first close at $116m in September. Cherif hopes the fund will soon hit the $150m mark with money from two new investors and is targeting a final close of $200m in 2022.