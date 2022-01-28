Ghana’s would-be leaders lining up behind Akufo-Addo

You might think the last thing he has time for would be internal party politics. That might be why he told all those in his government who hope to succeed him when he leaves office in 2024 to resign now. That would, he argued, allow them to focus on their personal political ambition.

So far there has not been a deafening stampede towards the exit door. Either the president’s colleagues have been struck by uncharacteristic shyness or they are putting their political plans on hold.

Meanwhile, we offer you The Africa Report guide to the five frontrunners in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are topped to vie for the leadership after Akufo-Addo

DR MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA

He is a true loyalist of Akufo-Addo. He lost two previous national elections as running mate of Akufo-Addo (2008 and 2012) before the pair won on their third attempt in 2016. A former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, Bawumia is seen as the busiest vice president since 1992. He has been at the forefront of the government’s digitalisation agenda. Popular, modest and a committed Muslim, Bawumia is known for his enthusiasm for inter-faith dialogue and humanitarian efforts.