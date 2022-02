1. Katangan

Like Albert Yuma, who headed of Gécamines for 11 years, Alphonse Kaputo Kalubi is a Katangan. He was born in Lubumbashi and comes from the territory of Kasenga (Haut-Katanga). The company is historically important in this large mining region.

2. Network

Although he knows Félix Tshisekedi well, the new Gécamines chairman has a close relationship with Sama Lukonde Kyenge, who was the company’s general manager until he became prime minister in February 2021. The latter also strongly supported his appointment.

3. Anti-Yuma